U.S. softball defeats Japan, setting up gold medal rematch

United States' Kelsey Stewart (7) celebrates her game winning home run against Japan in the...
United States' Kelsey Stewart (7) celebrates her game winning home run against Japan in the seventh inning of a softball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO (WLBT) - The United States secured a victory over Japan in the final opening round game to gather momentum ahead of a gold medal rematch.

Kelsey Stewart smacked a walk-off home run to secure the win for Team USA.

The two teams will go at it again Tuesday in the gold medal game. Japan will go to ace Yukiko Ueno on the mound.

Japan and USA also met in the gold medal game back in 2008 in Beijing, where Japan took home gold.

