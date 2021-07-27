1 dead, 1 critical after Macon County weekend shooting
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirms there was a fatal shooting in the Brownsville community on Saturday.
Brunson said two people were shot. A male was killed and a female was left in critical condition. Their names were not released.
Brunson did not give any information on a suspect or what happened.
