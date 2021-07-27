Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

1 dead, 1 critical after Macon County weekend shooting

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirms there was a fatal shooting in the Brownsville...
Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirms there was a fatal shooting in the Brownsville community on July 24, 2021. (Source: WSFA 12 News file image)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirms there was a fatal shooting in the Brownsville community on Saturday.

Brunson said two people were shot. A male was killed and a female was left in critical condition. Their names were not released.

Brunson did not give any information on a suspect or what happened.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the Selma officer killed Tuesday morning.
‘Horrendous tragedy’: Selma officer shot and killed, woman wounded
An arrest has been made in a July 20 Montgomery shooting that turned deadly on Sunday.
Arrest made after victim dies from July 20 Montgomery shooting
A man is facing sexual abuse charges after an incident in Montgomery.
Police: Man charged in Montgomery rape
Wille Wyckoff is charged with the murder of Michael Johnson.
Tallapoosa County murder suspect arrested
Richard L. Edwards
Inmate dies, Jefferson Co. coroner asks for help locating his family

Latest News

A spokeswoman says the Department of Corrections is offering a $5 canteen “grab bag” to inmates...
Alabama offering $5 incentive for inmates to get shots
A Montgomery man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after failing to report...
Montgomery man sentenced following escape, run-in with marshals
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Man pleads guilty to 4 Atlanta-area spa killings, sentenced to life
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US