2-year-old dies after falling from escalator in Colorado mall

By KCNC staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(KCNC) - Colorado authorities are investigating the tragic death of a 2-year-old.

The child fell from his father’s arms while they were on an escalator at an Aurora shopping center Sunday afternoon.

“I was in one of the shoe stores and I heard a lot of screaming,” shopper Cesar Solorazano said. “I heard a lady screaming, then out of nowhere the shop owner ran outside. He was on the phone. I heard him saying that something happened, and he couldn’t close the store because he had guests. And then he looked at me, he told me what happened, that a little kid fell off the escalator.”

The boy was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead Monday.

Police say early indications show it appears to be a tragic accident.

Copyright 2021 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

