3rd annual Chip Lindsey Golf Classic held in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After being postponed due to weather earlier this year, the third annual Chip Lindsey Golf Classic teed off in Montgomery on Monday.

Golfers gathered at the Wynlakes Golf and Country Club to compete in the tournament with all the proceeds going directly back to the Trojan football team. Troy head coach Chip Lindsey played in the morning slot and was excited to have fans out at the course.

“Yeah, it feels great. We got rained out in May and it’s always good to see all the Troy fans come and hang out for a day and play golf. and great venue here at Wynlakes and it’s an exciting time because football’s right around the corner,” he said.

Each of the participants received lunch and tournament gifts, and had the opportunity to win in-round contests.

Lindsey said hanging out on the golf course was a great way to finish up the summer, but he’s ready to get back on the gridiron.

“We’re looking forward to seeing this team together for the first time for 2021. Real excited about how we finished the season last year, last two,” said Lindsey. “We didn’t get to play the last game and have the chance to get bowl-eligible, but that’s part of it. The COVID year was a year like no other, so I’m just excited about this team. We got an eager group of guys, a veteran team now. A lot of these guys have been with me for their third year, so we’re really excited about getting going.”

The Trojans will report for fall camp on Aug. 5 before kicking off the season against Southern on Sept. 4.

