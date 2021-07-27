Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

3rd annual Chip Lindsey Golf Classic held in Montgomery

Lindsey and his staff gathered at Wynlakes Golf and Country Club Monday for the annual tournament.
By Hailey Sutton
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After being postponed due to weather earlier this year, the third annual Chip Lindsey Golf Classic teed off in Montgomery on Monday.

Golfers gathered at the Wynlakes Golf and Country Club to compete in the tournament with all the proceeds going directly back to the Trojan football team. Troy head coach Chip Lindsey played in the morning slot and was excited to have fans out at the course.

“Yeah, it feels great. We got rained out in May and it’s always good to see all the Troy fans come and hang out for a day and play golf. and great venue here at Wynlakes and it’s an exciting time because football’s right around the corner,” he said.

Each of the participants received lunch and tournament gifts, and had the opportunity to win in-round contests.

Lindsey said hanging out on the golf course was a great way to finish up the summer, but he’s ready to get back on the gridiron.

After being postponed due to weather earlier this year, the 3rd annual Chip Lindsey Golf...
After being postponed due to weather earlier this year, the 3rd annual Chip Lindsey Golf Classic teed off in Montgomery on Monday.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

“We’re looking forward to seeing this team together for the first time for 2021. Real excited about how we finished the season last year, last two,” said Lindsey. “We didn’t get to play the last game and have the chance to get bowl-eligible, but that’s part of it. The COVID year was a year like no other, so I’m just excited about this team. We got an eager group of guys, a veteran team now. A lot of these guys have been with me for their third year, so we’re really excited about getting going.”

The Trojans will report for fall camp on Aug. 5 before kicking off the season against Southern on Sept. 4.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a boat crash on Lake Martin Saturday night, according to Alabama Law...
2 injured in Saturday boat crash on Lake Martin
An arrest has been made in a July 20 Montgomery shooting that turned deadly on Sunday.
Arrest made after victim dies from July 20 Montgomery shooting
Two people are dead and a third was critically injured after a shooting in Elmore County...
2 dead, 1 critically injured after domestic-related shooting in Elmore County
Wille Wyckoff is charged with the murder of Michael Johnson.
Tallapoosa County murder suspect arrested
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said a man is dead after an ATV crash in Tallapoosa...
Man killed in ATV crash in Tallapoosa County

Latest News

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12
Strength in numbers couldn't help Tennessee last week against Alabama, but can they right the...
2021 Alabama homecoming, football recognition and celebration schedule announced
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Where, when to watch the Tokyo Olympic Games on mobile devices & TV
Several Auburn players, including Smoke Monday (pictured) joined up to hold the first ever...
Auburn football players host youth camp in Montgomery