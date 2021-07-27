Alabama calls first COVID-19 news conference in months amid new surge in cases
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has called its first news conference since late April to discuss COVID-19 developments.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is set to speak at 11 a.m. in regards to the state’s “mitigation efforts” as the disease shows a rapid resurgence.
We will carry this news conference live online.
