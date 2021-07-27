Advertise
Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations soar to nearly 1,100

Alabama's COVID-19 hospitalization rate has soared 505% since July 3 and stands at 1,083 as of...
Alabama's COVID-19 hospitalization rate has soared 505% since July 3 and stands at 1,083 as of July 27, 2021.(Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama hospitals have once again found themselves treating more than 1,000 people for COVID-19 as the pandemic continues a rapid intensification across the state.

On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed the state’s hospitals are attending to 1,083 inpatients affected by the respiratory disease. That’s up 126 patients, or 13% from Monday, when there were 957 being treated.

Alabama had 179 inpatients on July 3. In a little more than three weeks, the rate has soared by 505%.

Alabama’s record for COVID-19 inpatients was set in mid-January when 3,084 were being treated simultaneously. The current level is about one-third of that, but that’s of no comfort to health professionals like State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

“We are still far below the peak we saw in January and February,” Harris said, though he cautioned the rate at which cases are now developing is “unprecedented.”

During a Tuesday morning news conference to update on COVID-19 efforts, Harris’ first since late April, the head of the ADPH noted that while cases and hospitalizations have surged, the state has not yet seen a significant increase in COVID-19-related deaths. However, he added, the increase in deaths has historically started to show not long after the case and hospitalization increases.

Asked for the latest information on Alabama’s vaccination rate, which the CDC pegs as last in the nation at just 34%, ADPH said Tuesday approximately 37% of the eligible population (12 and older) has completed the vaccine series and approximately 45% of this eligible population has received one or more doses.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

