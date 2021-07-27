Advertise
Alabama offering $5 incentive for inmates to get shots

A spokeswoman says the Department of Corrections is offering a $5 canteen “grab bag” to inmates...
A spokeswoman says the Department of Corrections is offering a $5 canteen "grab bag" to inmates who get vaccinations and those who've already received shots.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s prison system is offering incentives for prisoners to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

A spokeswoman says the Department of Corrections is offering a $5 canteen “grab bag” to inmates who get vaccinations and those who’ve already received shots, She says wardens also can provide other incentives to encourage both prisoners and workers to get vaccinations.

Gov. Kay Ivey has opposed incentives to encourage members of the general public to get shots, saying instead that “common sense” should be enough for people to get the free shots.

Cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations are rising sharply as Alabama trails the nation in vaccinations.

