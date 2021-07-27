Advertise
ALEA identifies man killed in Chambers County crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Five Points man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Chambers County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 431 near the 176 mile marker, approximately five miles south of Roanoke.

80-year-old Miles B. Zimmerman III was driving a 2020 Ford F-250 Supercab when it collided with a piece of rolled steel that fell into the roadway from a 2013 Freightliner tractor trailer. Zimmerman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

