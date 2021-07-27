Alleged gunman dies following Deatsville murder-suicide

DEATSVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Elmore County authorities say the man who shot his wife and then his mother over the weekend died at Baptist South Sunday night.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at the Jeffries family home in Deatsville off Highway 143.

“I don’t think they ever knew what hit them,” said Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin.

Around 1 p.m. Saturday, Elmore County authorities say William Jeffries shot his wife and then his mother before shooting himself. William Jeffries died Sunday night at Baptist South in Montgomery. He was 64.

“I think Mr. Jeffries was somewhat distraught over the fact that his mother had dementia and I think he was, from all accounts of what we’re hearing, concerned about her future care and her immediate care right then and for whatever reason he committed the acts that he did,” Franklin said.

The victims have been identified as 64-year-old Susan Jeffries and 84-year-old Joyce Jeffries. The family just purchased the home in May of this year.

The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office has worked murder-suicides before but nothing quite like this one and how it all played out.

“The daughter was in the main house but after he actually initially shot his wife 62-year-old Susan, he actually walked into the house and pretty much told the daughter that he had just shot her mama and he was fixing to shoot her grandmother which would have been Mr. Jeffries’ mother. You can imagine her just shock and disbelief I would imagine over what she’d just been told,” said Franklin.

In effect the case is closed but as a matter of protocol, the facts will be presented to an Elmore County grand jury.

Investigators say Jeffries was a retired military man and there’ve been no reports of any trouble in the past at the home, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.

