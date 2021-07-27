Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The nation’s top health agency is expected to backpedal Tuesday on its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging, according to a federal official.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to release the data.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was expected to make an announcement later in the day.

For much of the pandemic, the CDC advised Americans to wear masks outdoors if they were within 6 feet of one another.

Then in April, as vaccination rates rose sharply, the agency eased its guidelines on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying that fully vaccinated Americans no longer needed to cover their faces unless they were in a big crowd of strangers. In May, the guidance was eased further for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The guidance still called for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings, like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it cleared the way for reopening workplaces and other venues.

Subsequent CDC guidance said fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks at summer camps or at schools, either.

For months COVID cases, deaths and hospitalizations were falling steadily, but those trends began to change at the beginning of the summer as a mutated and more transmissible version of the coronavirus, the delta variant, began to spread widely, especially in areas with lower vaccination rates.

In recent weeks, a growing number of cities and towns have restored indoor masking rules. St. Louis, Savannah, Georgia, and Provincetown, Massachusetts, are among the places that reimposed mask mandates this month.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made in a July 20 Montgomery shooting that turned deadly on Sunday.
Arrest made after victim dies from July 20 Montgomery shooting
A man is facing sexual abuse charges after an incident in Montgomery.
Police: Man charged in Montgomery rape
Wille Wyckoff is charged with the murder of Michael Johnson.
Tallapoosa County murder suspect arrested
A passenger has died and another man is recovering after a crash Sunday in Montgomery County.
Man dead, another injured Sunday in Montgomery crash
Richard L. Edwards
Inmate dies, Jefferson Co. coroner asks for help locating his family

Latest News

Authorities have identified the Selma officer killed Tuesday morning.
Selma officer killed in shooting identified
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks at the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 Capitol...
Jan. 6 hearing: We must know what happened, Cheney says
Texas and Oklahoma submit a formal request to join the Southeastern Conference. (AP...
Texas, Oklahoma submit request to join powerhouse SEC
Crews continue to battle California's largest wildfire, the Dixie Fire.
Winds feed California’s largest fire as blazes scorch West
Selma officials provide update Tuesday morning after officer shot and killed
Selma officials provide update Tuesday morning after officer shot and killed