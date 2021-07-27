Doctors warn of heat dangers, illnesses as temperatures rise

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the temperatures rise this week, so do the concerns about the dangers extreme heat can pose.

According to the CDC, more than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year.

Extreme heat is defined as summertime temperatures that are much hotter and/or humid than average. Heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion or heat stroke, happen when the body is not able to properly cool itself.

Experts say heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable. The CDC has a number of resources to help you protect yourself and your loved ones in extreme heat here.

