Heat will only continue to ramp up

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Most of us dodged the showers and storms yesterday, but rain chances will be higher today and tomorrow. And with the expected heat, that’s probably welcomed news.

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms today. (WSFA 12 News)

We’re looking at a 50-60% chance of showers and thunderstorms today as a frontal boundary attempts to push into northern Alabama this afternoon. Coverage will drop to 40-50% for Wednesday and will likely favor those south of U.S. 80.

Despite the higher shower and thunderstorm chances, neither day will be a washout or bring a guaranteed chance of rain. If you’re wanting rain, today is likely your day. It’s possible parts of the area get rain both days, though.

A Heat Advisory is in effect today for most of the area for heat index values as high as 107 degrees. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will still easily rise into the middle 90s in most places even with the higher probabilities of shower and thunderstorm development. With the extreme humidity it will feel like it’s in the 103°-107° range into the afternoon hours. In fact, a Heat Advisory is in effect for a good chunk of Central Alabama today.

Heat indices will continue to rise into the triple digits through the upcoming weekend. Some of the hottest readings will reach 105°-110° with actual temperatures in the middle and upper 90s.

Rain chances fall beginning Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Some of us could hit the century mark between Thursday and Saturday if we see enough sunshine. We will be just shy of record-breaking heat in all likelihood, but it will still be extremely hot.

Put simply, it’s the kind of heat that even us Alabamians can struggle with when it happens every day for multiple days in a row. Please remember to practice heat safety by limiting time spent outdoors, avoiding strenuous activities, wearing loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, and staying hydrated.

It will feel like it's 105 degrees or hotter through the upcoming weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

If you’re hoping for relief from rain and thunderstorms, don’t count on it on Thursday or Friday. Rain chances will be at or below 20% both days. By the weekend we will see a return of at least scattered showers and storms that will cool some of us off.

Heading into next week there will be a cool-down with higher rain and storm chances and highs back down in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

