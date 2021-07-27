Montgomery DA’s child trauma program getting national attention

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been another violent year in Montgomery, and far too often a child sees the violence or loses a loved one too it.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey says on average there is one to three shootings in Montgomery every single day.

“That’s a lot of possible kids who have been exposed to violence,” Bailey said. “It doesn’t necessarily have to be a homicide, just a shooting can be traumatic to a child who’s witnessed that.”

It’s why the Montgomery County district attorney’s Helping Montgomery Families Initiative created the OpenDoors program, designed to help kids who’ve witnessed a traumatic event get the counseling, therapy, and mentorship they need from a licensed professional.

“Our community recognizes that there is an alternative. There are opportunities for families to be whole again,” said Tim Anderson Jr., director of the DA’s Office Helping Montgomery Families Initiative. “Even though they witness and experience something that’s terribly damaging, we recognize that there is change they can experience and we are glad our families experience that.”

The OpenDoors program has been so successful since it’s launch in December 2020, that now other distrcot attorneys’ offices all across the nation are wanting to model Montgomery’s program.

At this summer’s National District Attorneys Association conference in Virginia, OpenDoors was a keynote topic.

“We’re actually the trailblazers here and leading the way so it’s something to be very proud of,” Bailey said.

“I would love to see the program expand and duplicate all over this country, even more so I would love to see our program expand right here in our community,” Anderson said. “There are a lot of people that have been impacted by gun violence over the last decade and beyond and I think that having a solution like this is really going to literally change lives, and we’re interested in that the most.”

The OpenDoors program has partnered with the Montgomery public school system, Montgomery police and family court to locate children who are exposed to trauma and find them the mental health resources they need.

So far this year, Montgomery has had 43 homicides, an increase from the 38 homicides seen this same time last year.

