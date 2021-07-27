Montgomery man sentenced following escape, run-in with marshals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after failing to report back a work release assignment and attempting to run from law enforcement.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama, D’Anthony Marquez Dillard was sentenced Thursday to serve 27 months in prison.

Court records say in February 2016, Dillard was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm. In June 2020, Dillard was transferred to a halfway house in Montgomery to complete his sentence. While staying at the halfway house, Dillard would be allowed to work during the day and return to the facility in the evening.

Court documents state that on Sept. 12, 2020, Dillard failed to report back to the facility. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

In October 2020, U.S. marshals received a tip on Dillard’s whereabouts. When they arrived, marshals surrounded Dillard’s vehicle to prevent his escape. Court records say Dillard, who was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, put the vehicle into reverse and struck the law enforcement vehicle behind him.

Dillard was taken into custody a short time later.

Following his release, Dillard will be required to serve three years of supervised release.

