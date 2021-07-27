Advertise
Montgomery vaccine clinic offering free Alabama National Fair tickets

There will be a free back-to-school COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Garrett Coliseum.
There will be a free back-to-school COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Garrett Coliseum.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A partnership with the Alabama National Fair is hoping free admission will serve as incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The city of Montgomery, Montgomery County, Montgomery EMA, Montgomery Public Schools and the Alabama Department of Public Health are partnering with the fair on a free back-to-school vaccination clinic. The clinic is open to all students, parents, school personnel and community members.

The first dose clinic will be at Garrett Coliseum, located at 1555 Federal Dr. Hours are 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on July 31 and again from 1 p.m.-7 p.m. on Aug. 1. Bring ID and an insurance card if you have one.

Second doses will be administered at the coliseum from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Aug. 21 and 1 p.m.-7 p.m. on Aug. 22.

The Alabama National Fair will offer free entry tickets with the second dose.

The vaccine clinic is open to anyone 12 or older. Students who are 12-17 years old must have a parent’s permission.

The clinic’s entry will be at the coliseum’s north entrance across from Walmart Neighborhood Market. Registration must be completed in the coliseum concourse.

