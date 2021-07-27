Advertise
Phenix City woman wins gold in skeet shooting at Olympics

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:41 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - U.S. Army First Lieutenant Amber English of Fort Benning brought home the women’s gold medal in Tokyo for skeet shooting. She is a 1st Lieutenant with the World Class Athlete Program at Fort Benning.

Fellow gold medal winner in skeet shooting, Vincent Hancock is from Eatonton, a couple hours northeast of Columbus, now the most decorated American Olympian in skeet shooting with three golds.

English, who currently lives in Phenix City, set an Olympic record hitting 56 of 60 targets to knock off Italy’s Diana Bacosi.

