Selma police officer killed early Tuesday morning

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma police officer has been killed and another person injured after an incident early Tuesday morning.

According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, the incident happened around 4 a.m. in the Selma Square Apartment complex area located near Woodrow Avenue.

The officer has not been identified.

Jackson says the other victim was the officer’s significant other, but no other identification was available. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Several agencies, including the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, are on the scene.

