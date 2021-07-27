Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Texas shooter dies after party-goers throw bricks at him

Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning...
Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning with a gun. He opened fire after getting into a yelling match then other party-goers chased him, throwing landscaping bricks.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Texas authorities say a man who opened fire at a backyard party in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring three, died after being chased by fellow party-goers who threw landscaping bricks at him.

Fort Worth police said the shooter, who was struck multiple times with at least one brick early Monday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police said that after the shooter shot and injured one person in the backyard, other party-goers gave chase. One person was fatally shot during the chase and two others were injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a boat crash on Lake Martin Saturday night, according to Alabama Law...
2 injured in Saturday boat crash on Lake Martin
An arrest has been made in a July 20 Montgomery shooting that turned deadly on Sunday.
Arrest made after victim dies from July 20 Montgomery shooting
Wille Wyckoff is charged with the murder of Michael Johnson.
Tallapoosa County murder suspect arrested
Two people are dead and a third was critically injured after a shooting in Elmore County...
2 dead, 1 critically injured after domestic-related shooting in Elmore County
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said a man is dead after an ATV crash in Tallapoosa...
Man killed in ATV crash in Tallapoosa County

Latest News

A Kern County sheriff's deputy was killed in a standoff in Wasco, California, on Sunday...
5 die, including deputy, in shooting at California home
The OpenDoors program has been so successful since it's launch, that now other DA's offices all...
Montgomery DA’s child trauma program getting national attention
According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire continues to burn actively and is spreading quickly.
Winds stoke California’s largest fire as blazes scorch West
ADT's 'Stars on the Riverfront' held in Montgomery
ADT's 'Stars on the Riverfront' held in Montgomery