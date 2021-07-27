Advertise
Where’s Ruthie? Nigerian assistant watches US win from hotel

This selfie photo provided by Ruthie Bolton shows herself in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, July 27,...
This selfie photo provided by Ruthie Bolton shows herself in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Bolton missed the moment she wanted possibly most from the Tokyo Games. She was nowhere near the sideline Tuesday when her new team Nigeria lost to her old team in the Olympic opener for both teams. Instead, she watched the Nigerians hold the United States to the Americans' slimmest victory since the semifinals of the 2004 Athens Games from a hotel because of credential issues. (Ruthie Bolton via AP)(Ruthie Bolton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Nigeria assistant coach Ruthie Bolton could only watch and yell at the television in a Japanese hotel room as the Nigerians battled the U.S. women’s basketball team.

Bolton arrived in country last Friday but because of a problem with credentials she has been stuck in limbo along with two other Nigerian assistants and the team doctor waiting for approval of their Olympic credentials.

Bolton says watching from afar was really hard after having played for Team USA. S

he was a teammate of U.S. coach Dawn Staley and helped the Americans win two Olympic gold medals and a world championship.

