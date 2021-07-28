Advertise
Alabama prison officer stabbed, receives minor injuries

A spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections says the assault was reported Monday at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A corrections officer was injured after being assaulted by an inmate at a south Alabama prison.

A spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections says the assault was reported Monday at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore.

She says an inmate assaulted a correctional officer from behind using a makeshift weapon. The officer was treated at a local hospital and didn’t have life-threatening injuries.

The spokeswoman says findings of an investigation will be sent to local prosecutors and the inmate could face charges of attempted murder.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

