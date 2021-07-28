Alabama reporting about 30 pediatric COVID hospitalizations

Advertise
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said there are 30 or more hospitalized pediatric patients with COVID.
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - State health officials emphasize for people to not minimize the effect of COVID on children. Alabama is reporting about 30 COVID hospitalizations among pediatric patients, one of them being an infant

Health officials claim 108 children in Alabama have developed the Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome of Childhood from COVID, with more kids under investigation.

State health officer Dr. Scott Harris said this should serve as a message to people who haven’t decided yet on getting the vaccine.

If someone is infected with the Delta variant, they can possibly infect three or four other people, according to Dr. Harris. He asks unvaccinated people, “Who are those people going to be?”

“I think we hear from a lot of people who go, ‘Well if it’s my choice not to get vaccinated, then even if I infect someone else well it was their choice not to get vaccinated,’ and I think that overlooks the fact that we have a lot of Alabamians who don’t have a choice about whether to get vaccinated,” Dr. Harris said. “Everyone under age 12 is not eligible to be vaccinated.”

Dr. Harris said it is also important to be mindful of those who are organ transplant patients who could be vaccinated, but they know the vaccine does not work well for them and they may not have a choice about whether someone exposes them and infects them.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

