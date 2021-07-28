Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Area hospitals see increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

As COVID-19 cases have increased across the state, local hospitals are seeing an increase in...
As COVID-19 cases have increased across the state, local hospitals are seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.(wsfa)
By Liz Newton and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As COVID-19 cases have increased across the state, local hospitals are seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Baptist Health spokeswoman Kadie Agnew said COVID-19 hospitalizations were in the single digits the week of July 1. On Wednesday, that number had increased to 50.

Jackson Hospital reported that there are currently 16 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 2,726 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

On July 3, there were a total of 179 inpatients being treated for the disease in hospitals around Alabama.

ADPH reported Wednesday that 1,181 were being treated for COVID-19. That’s up 96 patients from Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s news conference, State Health Officer Scott Harris noted that while cases and hospitalizations have surged, the state has not seen a significant increase in COVID-19-related deaths yet. However, he added, the increase in deaths has historically started to show not long after the case and hospitalization increases.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
‘Horrendous tragedy’: Selma officer shot and killed, woman wounded
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris gives an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and...
Alabama calls first COVID-19 news conference in months amid new surge in cases
Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Suspect arrested in killing of Selma police officer
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
A “major crash” has forced lanes of Interstate 85 northbound near Shorter to close Wednesday...
I-85 NB near Shorter reopens after crash

Latest News

Some of Alabama's school systems are opting to require mask use by students and teachers for...
Masks now required by some Alabama school systems at CDC recommendation
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 577K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Silver anniversary of ‘Birdies for Babies’ raises record amount for Baptist NICUs
Silver anniversary of ‘Birdies for Babies’ raises record amount for Baptist NICUs
Baptist Health is hosting its 25th annual Birdies for Babies golf tournament Tuesday and...
Silver anniversary of ‘Birdies for Babies’ raises record amount for Baptist NICUs