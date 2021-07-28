Area hospitals see increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As COVID-19 cases have increased across the state, local hospitals are seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Baptist Health spokeswoman Kadie Agnew said COVID-19 hospitalizations were in the single digits the week of July 1. On Wednesday, that number had increased to 50.

Jackson Hospital reported that there are currently 16 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 2,726 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

On July 3, there were a total of 179 inpatients being treated for the disease in hospitals around Alabama.

ADPH reported Wednesday that 1,181 were being treated for COVID-19. That’s up 96 patients from Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s news conference, State Health Officer Scott Harris noted that while cases and hospitalizations have surged, the state has not seen a significant increase in COVID-19-related deaths yet. However, he added, the increase in deaths has historically started to show not long after the case and hospitalization increases.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.