DOJ won’t defend Brooks in lawsuit over Capitol violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice has declined to defend Congressman Mo Brooks of Alabama against a civil lawsuit accusing him of helping to incite violence at the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

The Justice Department said in a court filing Tuesday that Brooks was not performing any duties of his elected office when he spoke at a rally that preceded the violence.

The Democratic House manager for Donald Trump’s last impeachment trial filed the lawsuit accusing Trump and others of inciting the violence.

Brooks has denied such claims and argued his rally appearance was within the scope of his elected position.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.