Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

DOJ won’t defend Brooks in lawsuit over Capitol violence

DOJ rules Congressman Mo Brooks not acting in 'official capacity' during January 6 speech
DOJ rules Congressman Mo Brooks not acting in 'official capacity' during January 6 speech
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice has declined to defend Congressman Mo Brooks of Alabama against a civil lawsuit accusing him of helping to incite violence at the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

The Justice Department said in a court filing Tuesday that Brooks was not performing any duties of his elected office when he spoke at a rally that preceded the violence.

The Democratic House manager for Donald Trump’s last impeachment trial filed the lawsuit accusing Trump and others of inciting the violence.

Brooks has denied such claims and argued his rally appearance was within the scope of his elected position.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
‘Horrendous tragedy’: Selma officer shot and killed, woman wounded
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris gives an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and...
Alabama calls first COVID-19 news conference in months amid new surge in cases
Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Suspect arrested in killing of Selma police officer
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
A “major crash” has forced lanes of Interstate 85 northbound near Shorter to close Wednesday...
I-85 NB near Shorter reopens after crash

Latest News

Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Alabama State Capitol
$23M in bonds approved for projects at 5 Alabama colleges or public schools
Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 should be Alabamians top priority according to Governor Ivey.
‘I hate to see anyone suffer’: Ivey urges Alabamians to get vaccinated
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R) on COVID vaccines in Alabama
‘We’re in a situation right now where it’s not going away’: Sen. Tommy Tuberville on COVID vaccinations in Ala.