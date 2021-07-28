Former HealthSouth CEO holds book signing in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Almost 16 years ago, HealthSouth founder and former CEO Richard Scrushy was found guilty by a federal grand jury of charges from money laundering to extortion. His conviction was along with former Gov. Don Siegelman.

After years in prison, he’s telling his story through a new book titled “It Should Not Happen in America.”

Tuesday, he held a book signing at Red Herring Books in Montgomery.

Scrushy says the new book outlines many of the things he feels were mishandled during his trial and the mistreatment he and others faced during his time in prison.

He agrees prison reform is desperately needed.

“Let me tell you what the real problem is. It’s not preparing young men that are in there to get out, and that needs to change because what happens is they go right back into the criminal world again,” Scrushy said.

He says his faith is what has sustained him through those dark times but that’s not all that he wants to be remembered for.

“I hope that the legacy will be one that says hey, he was a hardworking guy, came from Selma, Alabama, went all the way to Wall Street, did a lot of great things on the way, had some difficulty in his life, but you know what, he’s still out there going,” Scrushy said.

Today, his family keeps him busy, and he says helping other CEOs reach their potential has become one of his new fulfillments in life.

