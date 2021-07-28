Advertise
Friday Night Fever previews: Montgomery Catholic Knights

The Montgomery Catholic Knights have championship goals entering 2021.
By Stephen Gunter
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Catholic has championship goals entering 2021.

The Knights finished the 2020 season as the AHSAA Class 3A runners-up, losing to Fyffe in the state championship game in Tuscaloosa 21-16.

Montgomery Catholic will enter 2021 with a new head coach.

Kirk Johnson takes over the Knights program after serving as an assistant coach under Aubrey Blackwell, who is now the head coach at Benjamin Russell.

The expectations are still sky high on Vaughn Road. The Knights return 15 total starts from last season.

“We’re not done yet. Our goal isn’t to go to the state championship and lose or go to the second round and lose. Our goal is to win every game but take it one game at a time,” said Johnson.

The 2020 state championship game appearance created a hunger for the Knights.

“We all have that sour taste in our mouth. We all want to get back there but we know it’s not going to be easy, so we’re going to take each game one at a time,” said senior linebacker Patrick Ryan.

“We’re very heavy on finishing. So when it gets to hard times like that we’re treating it like normal,” said senior defensive back Kylon Griffin.

The Knights open the season against B.B. Comer on Aug. 20 at home.

