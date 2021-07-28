Hottest temperatures in nearly two years

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The brutal heat will continue for the next several days! Once again we’ve got a Heat Advisory in effect today with peak heat index values as high as 105° to 108°.

Some scattered showers and storms are expected mainly south of U.S. 80 today. (WSFA 12 News)

That goes until roughly dinnertime and includes nearly everyone in the WSFA viewing area. Actual air temperatures will be in the middle 90s, just a hair above normal for late July.

Some of us will get lucky and get relief from scattered afternoon showers and storms. Coverage will be much lower than what we saw yesterday with only 40% of us getting in on some rain. Those south of U.S. 80 have the best chance of getting wet.

Daily highs will head for the upper 90s and lower 100s. (WSFA 12 News)

The heat will continue to be the main talker through the weekend as the hottest weather we’ve seen in nearly two years takes aim at Central Alabama.

Daily heat indexes will continue to rise into the 102°-108° range through Sunday afternoon. Some of the hottest readings will reach 106°-109°. But it’s not just the feels like temperatures that will be brutally hot...

Daytime heat indices will reach 104-108 degrees through Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

Actual temperatures will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s Thursday through Sunday with a healthy amount of sunshine each day -- especially Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Put simply, that’s the kind of heat that even us Alabamians can struggle with when it happens every day for multiple days in a row.

Please remember to practice heat safety by limiting time spent outdoors, avoiding strenuous activities, wearing loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, and staying hydrated.

Rain chances are falling. (WSFA 12 News)

If you’re hoping for relief from rain and thunderstorms, don’t count on it on Thursday or Friday. Rain chances will be at or below 20% both days.

By the weekend we will see a return of enough moisture to support isolated showers and storms Saturday and more numerous rain coverage by late in the day Sunday.

Heading into next week there will be a cool-down with additional shower and storm chances. Highs will fall back into the upper 80s to around 90 for most!

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.