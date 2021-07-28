Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 56-year-old man, vehicle found abandoned

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 56-year-old man.(Source: Lee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 56-year-old man.

56-year-old Jimmie Lee Table was last seen on July 25 at his home in the Beauregard community of Lee County. Table has not been heard from since July 25.

On the morning of July 27, his vehicle, a white 1999 GMC Yukon with the license plate TTW949, was found abandoned near the intersection of Alabama Hwy. 110 and Alabama Hwy. 108 in the Pike Rd. area near Montgomery.

Anyone with information about Table’s whereabouts should contact the Lee County Sheriffs Office at 334-749-5651.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
‘Horrendous tragedy’: Selma officer shot and killed, woman wounded
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris gives an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and...
Alabama calls first COVID-19 news conference in months amid new surge in cases
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
The home where the murder-suicide took place Saturday afternoon can't be seen from these photos...
Alleged gunman dies following Deatsville murder-suicide

Latest News

Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Suspect in death of Selma officer in custody
Smoke in the skies as of late Tuesday.
Wildfire smoke eyes the Deep South
Baptist Health is hosting its 25th annual Birdies for Babies golf tournament Tuesday and...
Silver anniversary of ‘Birdies for Babies’ raises record amount for Baptist NICUs
Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform at the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
‘OK not to be OK’: Mental health takes top role at Olympics