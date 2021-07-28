‘Major crash’ closes northbound lanes of I-85 near Shorter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” has forced lanes of Interstate 85 northbound near Shorter to close Wednesday morning.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before exit 22, the Shorter exit. Lanes have been closed while emergency officials work to clear the scene.

Additional details about the crash have not been released. We have reached out to Macon County officials for more information.

Motorists traveling in this area should take caution, slow down and take an alternate route.

This is the third crash to happen in this area in less than a week. On Friday, a crash involving a vehicle and an 18-wheeler closed lanes for 14 hours while the scene was being cleared.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.