Major heat, humidity expected through the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The brutal heat will continue over the next several days! Once again, a Heat Advisory is in effect for the majority of central and south Alabama due to the possibility of heat index values reaching above 105°.

Some scattered showers are popping up and providing a brief relief from the heat. Coverage of rain is limited at best, but isolated showers will be on radar into this evening.

Some scattered showers and storms are expected mainly south of U.S. 80 today. (WSFA 12 News)

The heat will continue to be the focus of the forecast through the weekend. Daily heat index values will continue to rise into the 102°-108° range through Sunday afternoon. Some of the hottest readings will reach 106°-109°. Put simply, that’s the kind of heat that even us Alabamians can struggle with when it happens every day for multiple days in a row.

Daytime heat indices will reach 104-108 degrees through Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

But it’s not just the feels like temperatures that will be brutally hot... Actual temperatures will be in the upper 90s to near 100 Thursday through Sunday with a healthy amount of sunshine each day -- especially Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Please remember to practice heat safety by limiting time spent outdoors, avoiding strenuous activities, wearing loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, and staying hydrated.

Rain chances are falling. (WSFA 12 News)

If you’re hoping for relief from rain and thunderstorms, don’t count on it on Thursday or Friday. Rain chances will be at or below 20% both days.

By the weekend we will see a return of enough moisture to support isolated showers and storms Saturday and more numerous rain coverage by late in the day Sunday.

Heading into next week there will be a cool-down with additional shower and storm chances. Highs will fall back into the upper 80s to around 90 for most!

