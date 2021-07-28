Advertise
Montgomery Public Schools requiring masks when school starts

Montgomery Public Schools has joined a growing number of Alabama school systems in requiring masks when the upcoming school year begins.
Montgomery Public Schools has joined a growing number of Alabama school systems in requiring masks when the upcoming school year begins.(Pixabay)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools has joined a growing number of Alabama school systems in requiring masks when the upcoming school year begins.

MPS has announced that masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors at each school or the district office. Masks will be required regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

The new rule follows new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommend masks in K-12 schools.

“As we continue to monitor our local COVID-19 cases and the new variants of COVID, we want to ensure that all of our students and staff are protected as much as possible. We will continue to monitor all recommendations provided by the CDC to determine if and when we will need to remove the mask requirement. Currently, we believe this is a necessary requirement,” said Superintendent Ann Roy Moore.

MPS will start the 2021-2022 academic year on Aug. 16, 2021. All students are currently expected to start the year with in-person learning.

Other schools systems in the state requiring masks include Opelika, Birmingham and Huntsville.

The CDC is also requiring masks for indoor areas in certain parts of the country.

