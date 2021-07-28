Advertise
Opelika City Schools mandating masks in school buildings

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Masks are being talked about more and more as the first day of school approaches. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that all students should wear masks at school.

Opelika City Schools released Wednesday that they will require masks to be worn while inside school buildings. They will not be required for outdoor activities.

Opelika Superintendent Mark Neighbors stressed that the decision for masks is based off of local COVID-19 data.

“We do not look at others people data,” Neighbors said. “With the advice for our other pediatricians and looking at these numbers we felt like to have school as regular as we can.

The mask requirement could move to optional as the district watches the numbers. Neighbors said students will not be punished for not wearing a mask but he wants people to follow the requirement as best as possible.

“For us to be able to have school and not hopefully have to send everybody home or at-school home, it’s just very important that we have everybody work with us to have school and wear masks,” Neighbors said.

Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery schools will also be requiring masks in classrooms this upcoming school year.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said their school toolkit will be finalized next week.

