Silver anniversary of ‘Birdies for Babies’ raises record amount for Baptist NICUs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist Health is hosting its 25th annual Birdies for Babies golf tournament Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s one of its biggest fundraisers to benefit its littlest patients.

Nearly 1,000 babies are admitted to the NICUs annually and need significant life-saving equipment and care throughout their stay. This golf tournament is vital to helping premature and medically challenged babies embark on a healthy life.

From donations made through the Birdies for Babies Golf Tournament, Baptist Health Care is able to provide the NICUs with new, high-tech equipment, and provide high-quality technology to care for our youngest patients.

As a whole, more than 70% of babies who are born pre-term, or before 37 weeks gestation, are admitted to the NICU, according to the CDC. One out of every 10 babies born in 2019 were considered pre-term.

This annual tournament raises funds for the Baptist Health Neonatal Intensive Care Units, having raised more than $2 million in total contributions during the life of the tournament. Raising a record-breaking $182,500 this year alone, this tournament continues to grow and help more families each year.

