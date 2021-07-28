Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Suspect in death of Selma officer in custody

Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Javonte Cornuis Stubbs(Source: Chilton County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect in the fatal shooting of Selma police officer Marquis Moorer is in custody, according to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is holding the suspect for Dallas County authorities, Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon confirmed.

Jail records indicate Javonte Cornuis Stubbs, 18, is charged with murder of a police officer and attempted murder. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at Selma Square Apartments, located a short distance from Citizens Parkway. According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Moorer was “ambushed.”

Jackson said Moorer was pronounced dead at the scene and his unnamed “significant other” suffered injuries requiring hospitalization. The current condition of the second victim is unknown.

The motive for the shootings remains unclear as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
‘Horrendous tragedy’: Selma officer shot and killed, woman wounded
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris gives an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and...
Alabama calls first COVID-19 news conference in months amid new surge in cases
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
The home where the murder-suicide took place Saturday afternoon can't be seen from these photos...
Alleged gunman dies following Deatsville murder-suicide

Latest News

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 56-year-old man, vehicle found abandoned
Smoke in the skies as of late Tuesday.
Wildfire smoke eyes the Deep South
Baptist Health is hosting its 25th annual Birdies for Babies golf tournament Tuesday and...
Silver anniversary of ‘Birdies for Babies’ raises record amount for Baptist NICUs
Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform at the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
‘OK not to be OK’: Mental health takes top role at Olympics