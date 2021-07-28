Advertise
Suspect arrested in killing of Selma police officer

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect in the fatal shooting of Selma police officer Marquis Moorer is in custody, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA says Javonte Cornuis Stubbs, 18, is charged with murder of a police officer, attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Stubbs was taken into custody Wednesday morning by the U.S. Marshals- Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and State Bureau of Investigation Agents near Tuscaloosa.

Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Javonte Cornuis Stubbs(Source: Chilton County Jail)

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at Selma Square Apartments, located a short distance from Citizens Parkway. According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Moorer was “ambushed” while on his lunch break.

Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed in the early morning hours of July 27,...
Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed in the early morning hours of July 27, 2021. His significant other was also wounded but is expected to survive.(Source: Selma Police Department)

Jackson said Moorer was pronounced dead at the scene and his unnamed “significant other” suffered injuries requiring hospitalization. The second victim remains in critical condition.

According to ALEA, agents were able to identify Stubbs after following up on leads, tips and interviews. The motive for the shootings remains unclear.

Selma Mayor James Perkins thanked the community for getting involved and assisting law enforcement officials with giving information.

“People, the community, stepped forward and shared information,” Perkins said.

Perkins reiterated to the community to continue coming forward to help law enforcement solve other crimes.

“If you see it, say it and if you know it, tell it,” Perkins added.

Perkins says the city will now begin the process of preparing a memorial service for Moorer.

Stubbs is currently being held in the Chilton County jail. He will be arraigned Friday at 10 a.m. in Dallas County, Jackson said.

