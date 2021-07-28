Advertise
UAB to require masks indoors on campus until further notice

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In light a recent surge of COVID-19 and updated CDC guidance, the University of Alabama at Birmingham will require face masks indoors on campus, regardless of vaccination status, starting Thursday, July 29.

UAB lists the following instances where students are permitted to be unmasked on university campus.

  • Employees can unmask if alone in a private workspace (e.g., office or cubicle)
  • Students can unmask in their residence hall room
  • Individuals can briefly unmask while actively eating or drinking if a minimum of 6 feet of social distancing can be maintained

Specific requirements may be in place in clinical buildings.

UAB says they plan to monitor key data and update the temporary requirement as necessary.

