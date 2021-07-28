Advertise
Woman injured, man arrested after shooting in Eufaula

42-year-old Daven Mayes faces a charge for domestic violence 1st degree, according to officials.
42-year-old Daven Mayes faces a charge for domestic violence 1st degree, according to officials.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left a woman injured.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Lake Drive just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a female with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers found a 49-year-old female lying in the yard of a residence with a gunshot wound to her lower body. Officials say Eufaula Fire and Rescue responded and transported the woman to a Dothan hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Police say 42-year-old Daven Mayes, of Eufaula, appeared at EPD Wednesday morning and surrendered himself for the shooting. Mayes faces a charge for domestic violence 1st degree, according to officials. He is being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

The incident remains under investigation. Police added that it appears to be domestic in nature.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

