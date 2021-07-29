Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Activision Blizzard employees stage walkout amid gender discrimination lawsuit

Employees of Activision Blizzard walked out Wednesday to pressure the video games company to...
Employees of Activision Blizzard walked out Wednesday to pressure the video games company to address its toxic culture.(Source: KABC/CNN)
By KABC staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) - Employees of Activision Blizzard walked out Wednesday, pressuring the gaming company to do more to address a host of issues including unequal pay, gender discrimination and harassment.

Activision Blizzard is behind popular video games such as “Call of Duty,” “World of Warcraft” and “Candy Crush.”

The CEO of the company backpedaled Tuesday after backlash over its response to a discrimination lawsuit in California. Bobby Kotick told employees the company’s response was “tone deaf.”

Last week, California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit accusing Activision Blizzard of fostering a “frat boy” work culture, where female employees are faced with unwanted sexual comments and advances from male coworkers.

Several former employees have detailed their experiences on social media since the lawsuit was filed.

More than 2,000 current and former employees signed a petition on Monday slamming the company’s initial pushback against the lawsuit’s claims.

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Suspect arrested in killing of Selma police officer
A man is dead after an Elmore County deputy shot him, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin.
Sheriff: Elmore County deputy shoots, kills man armed with knife
Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
‘Horrendous tragedy’: Selma officer shot and killed, woman wounded
A “major crash” has forced lanes of Interstate 85 northbound near Shorter to close Wednesday...
I-85 NB near Shorter reopens after crash
Montgomery Public Schools has joined a growing number of Alabama school systems in requiring...
Montgomery Public Schools requiring masks when school starts

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris holds a meeting on Native American voting rights on...
Harris releases strategy to tackle migration’s root causes
Only a stray shower or storm expected today with highs near 99.
Hottest temps since October 2019
As you get everything ready to send your kids back to school, doctors want to remind us not to...
Pediatricians encourage parents to add health to students ‘back to school’ checklist
FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general...
Trump supporters raise $5.7 million for Arizona election audit