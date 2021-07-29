Andalusia Walmart closing temporarily amid rise in COVID-19 cases

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Walmart in Andalusia will temporarily close so its building can be cleaned and sanitized, according to Walmart’s Corporate Affairs team.

According to Walmart, the location will close at 2 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed until Saturday at 6 a.m. During that time, a third-party cleaning crew will clean and sanitize the building. After the building is cleaned, associates will restock the shelves and prep the store to reopen.

“As an essential business and a member of the Andalusia, AL community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time,” Walmart said in a statement.

Walmart says the decision to close the store was a company-initiated program made after the increase in COVID-cases across the country, mainly in areas with lower vaccination rates.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” the statement added.

According to ADPH, 24.19% of people in Covington County are fully vaccinated and 30.28% have received one dose, which is below the state average.

When the store reopens on Saturday, Walmart says it will continue conducting associate health assessments. Vaccinations are offered to customers through walk-in appointments and to store associates at their home store or pharmacy.

Walmart says it will continue to work closely with health and elected officials to adjust how they serve the community while keeping the safety of customers and associates in mind.

