Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Convict in 2017 Montgomery murder case gets life sentence

Frank Pollard Jr. has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 Montgomery...
Frank Pollard Jr. has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 Montgomery homicide of Deunte' Rogers.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in a 2017 Montgomery homicide case has been convicted and sentenced, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey.

Frank Pollard will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the June 18, 2017, death of Deunte’ Rogers.

Bailey said Pollard was angry that someone had broken into his room at the Bama Inn and stolen some of his belongings, though testimony at trial showed Rogers was not responsible.

Despite Rogers being innocent, witnesses described how Pollard terrorized Bama Inn employees and guests, going so far as to assault another person at the hotel before turning his rage on Rogers after his arrival.

Pollard confronted Rogers, according to video evidence shown at trial. The confrontation turned into a fight and before the incident was over, the suspect had pulled a gun and shot the victim, who was unarmed.

“There is no excuse for the ongoing violence in our community,” Bailey said after sentencing. “This dangerous and violent criminal will no longer be free to terrorize the citizens of Montgomery. I am proud that my office was able to protect the people of this City while bringing justice to another family who has lost a loved one to senseless violence.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Suspect arrested in killing of Selma police officer
A man is dead after an Elmore County deputy shot him, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin.
Sheriff: Elmore County deputy shoots, kills man armed with knife
Woman dead, 3 other people injured in Montgomery shooting
Woman dead, 3 others injured in Montgomery shooting
Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
‘Horrendous tragedy’: Selma officer shot and killed, woman wounded
A “major crash” has forced lanes of Interstate 85 northbound near Shorter to close Wednesday...
I-85 NB near Shorter reopens after crash

Latest News

Join the WSFA weather team on July 30, 2021, for a severe weather event at Auburn University at...
WSFA to hold severe weather event at AUM Friday
It has been known that Alabama?s prisons do not have enough correctional officers and mental...
Lawmakers continue to work behind the scenes on state’s prison plan
Legislators pose for a picture with Gov. Kay Ivey during a ceremonial bill signing on July 29,...
Ivey signs 4 bills into law
The Southeastern Conference has voted unanimously to invite both Texas and Oklahoma to join the...
SEC invites Oklahoma, Texas to join conference
Back-to-school vaccination clinic in Montgomery
Back-to-school vaccination clinic in Montgomery