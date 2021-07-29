Convict in 2017 Montgomery murder case gets life sentence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in a 2017 Montgomery homicide case has been convicted and sentenced, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey.

Frank Pollard will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the June 18, 2017, death of Deunte’ Rogers.

Bailey said Pollard was angry that someone had broken into his room at the Bama Inn and stolen some of his belongings, though testimony at trial showed Rogers was not responsible.

Despite Rogers being innocent, witnesses described how Pollard terrorized Bama Inn employees and guests, going so far as to assault another person at the hotel before turning his rage on Rogers after his arrival.

Pollard confronted Rogers, according to video evidence shown at trial. The confrontation turned into a fight and before the incident was over, the suspect had pulled a gun and shot the victim, who was unarmed.

“There is no excuse for the ongoing violence in our community,” Bailey said after sentencing. “This dangerous and violent criminal will no longer be free to terrorize the citizens of Montgomery. I am proud that my office was able to protect the people of this City while bringing justice to another family who has lost a loved one to senseless violence.”

