Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

‘Exciting day’: Auburn coach reacts to Sunisa Lee’s Olympic gold

By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University is gearing up to welcome its incoming Olympic champion freshman.

18-year-old Sunisa Lee won gold in the all-around competition.

While her family and friends in Minnesota watched with pride as she clinched the title, her head gymnastics coach at Auburn was also watching.

“I can’t say it’s surprising to us when we were preparing for her to win a medal this whole time. And we thought she had a shot at the gold, so the simple fact that she followed through and does what she always does. Just, it’s an exciting day for Auburn gymnastics for Suni Lee, for Midwest gymnastics, which is my brother’s gym, and obviously for my brother and my family,” Jeff Graba said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Suspect arrested in killing of Selma police officer
A man is dead after an Elmore County deputy shot him, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin.
Sheriff: Elmore County deputy shoots, kills man armed with knife
Woman dead, 3 other people injured in Montgomery shooting
Woman dead, 3 others injured in Montgomery shooting
Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
‘Horrendous tragedy’: Selma officer shot and killed, woman wounded
A “major crash” has forced lanes of Interstate 85 northbound near Shorter to close Wednesday...
I-85 NB near Shorter reopens after crash

Latest News

The Southeastern Conference has voted unanimously to invite both Texas and Oklahoma to join the...
SEC invites Oklahoma, Texas to join conference
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic...
Olympic sponsors praise Simone Biles after withdrawal
Suni Lee reacts to her performance on the uneven bars during the women's U.S. Olympic...
VIDEO: Suni Lee nails 15.300 uneven bars routine
Katie Ledecky of the United States rests after the final of the women's 400-meters freestyle at...
VIDEO: ‘Katie squared’ Ledecky and Grimes make 800 free final