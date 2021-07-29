Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Friday Night Fever Previews: Lanier Poets

The Lanier Poets are entering season number six under head coach Marvin Cunningham.
The Lanier Poets are entering season number six under head coach Marvin Cunningham.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Stephen Gunter
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lanier Poets are entering season number six under head coach Marvin Cunningham.

Lanier posted a 3-6 record in 2020 but gained a ton of experience along the way.

“Last year was hard for us because we started 18 sophomore and freshman,” said Cunningham.

Any lumps the Poets may have taken last season due to inexperience just means they are battle-tested for what is ahead in 2021.

Cunningham does not consider his team young anymore.

“We had an opportunity to play 6A football with some of the younger guys, to see the speed of the game,” Cunningham said.

He says it is time for Lanier to take the next step.

“We want to be consistent on how we play every night, making sure we’re doing the right things. I have this thing while trying to teach the guys that we don’t look at the clock. We just play football, no matter whether we’re up or down or how the game is going, we just want you to go to the next play. So I think our guys have bought into that this summer and we’re starting to get better and better about who we are and what our personality is going to be this year. All the guys know we just got to be able to hold the rope for each other and that’s what we can concentrate on,” said Cunningham.

The poets open the season on Aug. 21 against Jeff Davis.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
‘Horrendous tragedy’: Selma officer shot and killed, woman wounded
Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Suspect arrested in killing of Selma police officer
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris gives an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and...
Alabama calls first COVID-19 news conference in months amid new surge in cases
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
A “major crash” has forced lanes of Interstate 85 northbound near Shorter to close Wednesday...
I-85 NB near Shorter reopens after crash

Latest News

The Montgomery Catholic Knights have championship goals entering 2021.
Friday Night Fever previews: Montgomery Catholic Knights
Fever Star Athlete of the Week 2021
Park Crossing rising senior Khurtiss Perry accepted an invitation to play in the 2022...
Park Crossing’s Khurtiss Perry to play in high school all-star game in Hawaii
The Magic City Showcase Football Combine is July 31 at Legion Field.
High school football combine to be held at Legion Field July 31