Friday Night Fever Previews: Lanier Poets

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lanier Poets are entering season number six under head coach Marvin Cunningham.

Lanier posted a 3-6 record in 2020 but gained a ton of experience along the way.

“Last year was hard for us because we started 18 sophomore and freshman,” said Cunningham.

Any lumps the Poets may have taken last season due to inexperience just means they are battle-tested for what is ahead in 2021.

Cunningham does not consider his team young anymore.

“We had an opportunity to play 6A football with some of the younger guys, to see the speed of the game,” Cunningham said.

He says it is time for Lanier to take the next step.

“We want to be consistent on how we play every night, making sure we’re doing the right things. I have this thing while trying to teach the guys that we don’t look at the clock. We just play football, no matter whether we’re up or down or how the game is going, we just want you to go to the next play. So I think our guys have bought into that this summer and we’re starting to get better and better about who we are and what our personality is going to be this year. All the guys know we just got to be able to hold the rope for each other and that’s what we can concentrate on,” said Cunningham.

The poets open the season on Aug. 21 against Jeff Davis.

