Hot, and getting even hotter!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The worst of our heatwave will last from today through Sunday as rain chances lower and temperatures rise a bit. A Heat Advisory is in effect for pretty much everyone in the WSFA viewing area through the end of the day Friday. That’s because heat index values will rise to 105° or higher both this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon.

A Heat Advisory is effective through the end of the day Friday for everyone. (WSFA 12 News)

It’s very possible that advisory gets extended through the weekend as heat indices will almost certainly reach and probably exceed the 105° threshold both Saturday and Sunday as well.

But it’s not just the heat index values that are worth mentioning. The actual temperatures without the humidity will be brutally hot on their own. Highs will be in the 96°-101° range today through Sunday.

Only a stray shower or storm expected Friday with highs near 100. (WSFA 12 News)

It will be imperative to practice heat safety by limiting time spent outdoors and seeking A/C, avoiding strenuous activities, wearing loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, and staying hydrated. That means avoiding caffeinated and alcoholic beverages and drinking water even if you don’t think you’re thirsty.

Peak heat indices will be up in the 105-109 range through Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

We will see enough moisture to support at least a couple of pop-ups today and tomorrrow, but coverage will only be around 20%. Most of us will stay dry and see plenty of toasty sunshine.

A slight better chance of isolated showers and storms returns for Saturday, but rain coverage really picks up by late in the day Sunday. Rain chances then stay higher as we head into next week.

That means the heat will come to an end as high temps will stay at or below 90 degrees Monday-Wednesday.

Rain and storm chances are very low through Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

