Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Ivey signs 4 bills into law

Legislators pose for a picture with Gov. Kay Ivey during a ceremonial bill signing on July 29,...
Legislators pose for a picture with Gov. Kay Ivey during a ceremonial bill signing on July 29, 2021.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four pieces of legislation were ceremoniously signed into law Thursday morning.

  • House Bill 540 creates the Alabama Innovation Corporation to serve as a catalyst for the states growing innovation economy.
  • House Bill 609 created the Innovate Alabama Matching Grant Program to match grants given to certain eligible businesses.
  • House Bill 192 provides incentives for in-state and out-of-state companies that want to expand of relocate to Alabama.

“As we think about Alabama’s economy today but also in the future and the national and global economy, it’s going to be more and more involved in technology, research, knowledge-based jobs, innovation, entrepreneurship,” said Rep. Bill Poole. “And it’s important that Alabama be competitive and focused in those areas.”

Gov. Kay Ivey said she hopes these new expansion and innovation bills bring new jobs to the state.

Senate Bill 77 was also signed Thursday. It dissolves the Division of Purchasing in the Department of Finance and replaces it with the Office of the Chief Procurement Officer.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Suspect arrested in killing of Selma police officer
A man is dead after an Elmore County deputy shot him, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin.
Sheriff: Elmore County deputy shoots, kills man armed with knife
Woman dead, 3 other people injured in Montgomery shooting
Woman dead, 3 others injured in Montgomery shooting
Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
‘Horrendous tragedy’: Selma officer shot and killed, woman wounded
A “major crash” has forced lanes of Interstate 85 northbound near Shorter to close Wednesday...
I-85 NB near Shorter reopens after crash

Latest News

It has been known that Alabama?s prisons do not have enough correctional officers and mental...
Lawmakers continue to work behind the scenes on state’s prison plan
Abortion Clinic (Source: WAFB)
Alabama signs on to efforts aimed at overturning Roe v. Wade
Rep. Mo Brooks confirms he wore body armor during January 6 speech
DOJ rules Congressman Mo Brooks not acting in 'official capacity' during January 6 speech
DOJ won’t defend Brooks in lawsuit over Capitol violence