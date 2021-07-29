Advertise
Lawmakers continue to work behind the scenes on state’s prison plan

It has been known that Alabama?s prisons do not have enough correctional officers and mental health professionals.
It has been known that Alabama?s prisons do not have enough correctional officers and mental health professionals. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The conversation surrounding Alabama prison’s has not died down since the last legislative session. Lawmakers are meeting daily and are said to be making progress on how to address the prison crisis.

“Where can we build consensus, what is the best plan for Alabama, how to best address those problems. Those are the conversations underway,” said Rep. Bill Poole. “But they are occurring urgently, and I think folks are in good faith really trying to find a pathway to address these issues, and I think that’s important for our state.”

Wednesday, Gov. kay Ivey appointed Cam Ward to be a formal member of her cabinet. Ward is the director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.

“Cam has done a great job as the director of pardon and paroles, but most importantly I wanted to bring him on to let him refine his platform and then put insight to prison reform issues because, yes, we’re going to build new prisons but that’s just the beginning,” said Ivey.

The governor did not provide any insight as to when a special session would be called for a new prison plan.

