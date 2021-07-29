Advertise
Metal detectors, checkpoints planned for Dothan football games

Dothan High Wolves football team runs onto field in this 2020 photo.
Dothan High Wolves football team runs onto field in this 2020 photo.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -With a new school year beginning in early August and football season following closely behind, Dothan police and school administrators are eyeing safety measures.

Officers who will provide security at Rip Hewes Stadium met with Dothan City Schools officials on Wednesday to review procedures.

“There needs to be a heightened awareness at our sporting events with things going on in our world today,” DCS security advisor Steve Parrish told News 4.

The plan is to have about 20 officers on duty at Rip Hewes Stadiums during football games that begin in late August, in additional to private security. There will also be metal detectors at security checkpoints.

“We urge people to bring in only what they need to speed things up,” Parrish said.

Capacity crowds will be allowed at Rip Hewes this year, compared to 25 percent capacity limits in 2021 due to COVID.

While stadium security is a top priority, so is campus safety. Schools will have police officers, many of them employed after Parrish, then police chief, helped secure funding after deadly school shootings.

