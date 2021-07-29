Montgomery police to speak at on efforts to take guns off streets
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has called a media briefing for Thursday afternoon to discuss its efforts to take guns off the city’s streets. The news conference is set to take place at 2:30 p.m.
WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference right here on our website and mobile app, as well as through Facebook Live.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.