Montgomery police to speak at on efforts to take guns off streets

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has called a media briefing for Thursday afternoon to discuss its efforts to take guns off the city’s streets. The news conference is set to take place at 2:30 p.m.

WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference right here on our website and mobile app, as well as through Facebook Live.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.