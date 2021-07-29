Advertise
Montgomery police to speak at on efforts to take guns off streets

Montgomery police releases first quarter stats on homicide rate for 2021
Montgomery police releases first quarter stats on homicide rate for 2021(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has called a media briefing for Thursday afternoon to discuss its efforts to take guns off the city’s streets. The news conference is set to take place at 2:30 p.m.

WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference right here on our website and mobile app, as well as through Facebook Live.

