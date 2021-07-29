Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Ozark City Schools to require masks to begin school year

Ozark City Schools
Ozark City Schools
By Justin Walker
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - As coronavirus cases continue to rise throughout the Wiregrass, local education leaders are making plans for the upcoming school year. One Wiregrass school system will begin the fall semester requiring masks.

On Thursday night, the Ozark City School board announced plans for a mask requirement inside classrooms and on school busses when school begins on August 6th.

There are exceptions to the requirement, however. Masks won’t be required during physical activity, like P.E, while outside, or when drinking or eating. Masks also won’t be required for students who have a documented illness or for those who experience difficulty breathing and need medical attention.

Currently, the school board does not plan to delay the first day of school. School officials says they will continue to monitor the data as the year goes forward and will update any future plans when needed.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Suspect arrested in killing of Selma police officer
Woman dead, 3 other people injured in Montgomery shooting
Woman dead, 3 others injured in Montgomery shooting
A man is dead after an Elmore County deputy shot him, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin.
Sheriff: Elmore County deputy shoots, kills man armed with knife
Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
‘Horrendous tragedy’: Selma officer shot and killed, woman wounded
Overall Level of Community Transmission - Past 7 Days
Alabama has highest COVID case positivity rate in the U.S.

Latest News

Auburn City Schools has joined a growing number of Alabama school systems in requiring masks...
Auburn City Schools to require masks to start school year
Just beyond this hill sits the home on Timber Trail in the Emerald Mountain subdivision where...
Outside agency to probe fatal Emerald Mountain shooting involving deputy
73-year-old William Gerry Taylor
2 teens charged with capital murder in Talladega Co. homicide
Ground broken on Millbrook senior center
Ground broken on Millbrook senior center
Update on fatal deputy-involved shooting in Elmore County
Update on fatal deputy-involved shooting in Elmore County