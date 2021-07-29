Ozark City Schools to require masks to begin school year

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - As coronavirus cases continue to rise throughout the Wiregrass, local education leaders are making plans for the upcoming school year. One Wiregrass school system will begin the fall semester requiring masks.

On Thursday night, the Ozark City School board announced plans for a mask requirement inside classrooms and on school busses when school begins on August 6th.

There are exceptions to the requirement, however. Masks won’t be required during physical activity, like P.E, while outside, or when drinking or eating. Masks also won’t be required for students who have a documented illness or for those who experience difficulty breathing and need medical attention.

Currently, the school board does not plan to delay the first day of school. School officials says they will continue to monitor the data as the year goes forward and will update any future plans when needed.

