Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Pediatricians encourage parents to add health to students ‘back to school’ checklist

As you get everything ready to send your kids back to school, doctors want to remind us not to...
As you get everything ready to send your kids back to school, doctors want to remind us not to forget about their health.(WRDW)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As you get everything ready to send your kids back to school, doctors want to remind us not to forget about their health.

Pediatricians say there are a few appointments we should add to our “back to school” checklist.

A check-up with the pediatrician is a good idea, especially this year after so many exams were canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Also, a dentist appointment is recommended for students before they head back to school. Dental hygiene is crucial to a child’s overall health, and teaching healthy habits at a young age can set children on the path to a lifetime of excellent oral hygiene.

Parents may also consider an eye exam for their children before they head to the classroom. It is a great way to make sure that vision problems will not prohibit any learning in the classroom.

It’s also important to make sure students are up to date on their vaccinations & immunizations. The best way to prevent children from vaccine-preventable diseases is to vaccinate them.

Several school systems have decided whether students and teachers will be masked when they return to the classroom. To see what’s been decided so far, head over to the education section of our website.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Suspect arrested in killing of Selma police officer
A man is dead after an Elmore County deputy shot him, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin.
Sheriff: Elmore County deputy shoots, kills man armed with knife
Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
‘Horrendous tragedy’: Selma officer shot and killed, woman wounded
A “major crash” has forced lanes of Interstate 85 northbound near Shorter to close Wednesday...
I-85 NB near Shorter reopens after crash
Montgomery Public Schools has joined a growing number of Alabama school systems in requiring...
Montgomery Public Schools requiring masks when school starts

Latest News

Only a stray shower or storm expected today with highs near 99.
Hottest temps since October 2019
The public is encouraged to contact local law enforcement if they suspect any suspicious...
Police chief warns of human trafficking in Alabama
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama wrap up coding program
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama wrap up coding program
Sheriff: Elmore County deputy shoots, kills man armed with knife
Sheriff: Elmore County deputy shoots, kills man armed with knife