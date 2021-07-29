Advertise
Police chief warns of human trafficking in Alabama

The public is encouraged to contact local law enforcement if they suspect any suspicious...
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Human trafficking, the illegal trade and exploitation of victims for labor or sexual acts, is a concern for people across the world, including in Alabama.

“It’s happening everywhere,” Tuskegee Police Chief Lloyd Jenkins said. “It’s not just like you see in the movies where you have a guy in a black coat and snatching somebody in a car.”

The U.S. Department of Justice reports that millions are trafficked across the globe every year. It is estimated that human trafficking, a form of slavery, is a billion dollar industry. It is the second most profitable international crime next to drug trafficking, the department reports.

“I hate to say it,” the chief said. “It can happen to anybody at any time and at any place.”

Traffickers may target those who are struggling, whether it be financially, emotionally or psychologically, according to the Department of Justice.

The Alabama Alliance for Human Trafficking and Child Safety hosted a seminar Wednesday on the dangers of human trafficking. The educational event provided tips on protecting yourself, and your kids, from danger.

“Once you educate your communities and yourself, it’s easier if you see something to say something and contact your local law enforcement,” AAHTCS founder David Humphrey said.

The public is urged to remain situationally aware. Trust your instinct if you feel in danger. Also, keep an eye on the kids, especially with what they are viewing online.

“What are they actually doing when they’re on their phone?” Jenkins said. “Who are they actually talking to when they’re playing these games.”

The chief asks the public to monitor their children’s devices for messages that may raise a red flag.

The threat of human trafficking is a concern for Melanie Humphrey. She is the mother of 10-year-old Nola Humphrey.

“We need to be armed as parents,” she said. “We need to know everything that there is to know about this because it happens every day right in front of us.”

The mother said her daughter is very social, and while the conversation can be tough, it is crucial.

“We still need to arm her with what she needs to know about other people,” she said.

The public is encouraged to contact local law enforcement if they suspect any suspicious activity. Those in danger should dial 911.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

