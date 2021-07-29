Advertise
Sheriff: Elmore County deputy shoots, kills man armed with knife

A man is dead after an Elmore County deputy shot him, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin.
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after an Elmore County deputy shot him, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin.

Franklin said it happened on Timber Lane in Emerald Mountain around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Franklin, it was a domestic situation. He said the man walked toward responding deputies with a small machete-like knife and behaved erratically. Franklin said a deputy shot the man, killing him. The sheriff identified him as 32-year-old Jonathan Pears.

Franklin says he has called for a third party agency to investigate the matter.

